Simmons Bank Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.25. 571,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,108. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

