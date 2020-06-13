Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,098,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,812,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

