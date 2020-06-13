Simmons Bank Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 219.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.01. 2,343,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,547. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

