Simmons Bank Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.87. 1,774,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

