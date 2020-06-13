Simmons Bank Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,579,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,440,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $247.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

