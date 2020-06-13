Simmons Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.54.

NYSE:BA traded up $19.51 on Friday, hitting $189.51. 88,928,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,639,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.90. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

