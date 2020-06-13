Simmons Bank Has $4.06 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.76.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

