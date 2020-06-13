Simmons Bank Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after buying an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $213,432,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. 1,888,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,630. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

