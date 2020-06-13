Simmons Bank Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,617,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

