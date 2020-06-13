Simmons Bank Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,886,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,645,868. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

