Simmons Bank Has $7.84 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,453,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.