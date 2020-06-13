Simmons Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,619,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.99. 258,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,169. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

