Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,189,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,114,000 after purchasing an additional 124,414 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. 1,362,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,172. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

