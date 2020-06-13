Simmons Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,066,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,051,000 after purchasing an additional 496,038 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $100.67. 1,955,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

