Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

