Simmons Bank Invests $2.30 Million in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 625,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,990. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

