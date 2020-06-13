Simmons Bank Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $125.69. 2,080,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.