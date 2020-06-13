Simmons Bank Purchases 11,639 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simmons Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 214.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.76. 1,487,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,122. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $356.42. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.