Simmons Bank Purchases 192,230 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simmons Bank grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 166.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192,230 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,176,000 after buying an additional 281,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after buying an additional 3,658,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,580,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,469,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

