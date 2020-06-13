Simmons Bank Purchases 5,703 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after acquiring an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $2,319,424. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.86.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.08. 1,429,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,118. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.