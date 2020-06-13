Simmons Bank Sells 11,478 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,844,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,215,218. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.