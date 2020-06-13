Simmons Bank Sells 165 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

APD stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.04. 854,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

