Simmons Bank Sells 431 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.38. 3,185,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $174.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.