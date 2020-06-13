Simmons Bank Sells 462 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UNH traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.15. 5,348,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average is $281.39. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

