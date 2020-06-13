Simmons Bank Sells 865 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,540,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,144,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

