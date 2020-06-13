Simmons Bank Sells 943 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,743. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

