Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 682,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,134.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Simmons First National by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

