SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. 302,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

