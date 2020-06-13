SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

SITE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 302,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

