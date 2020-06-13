Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Trading Down 9.3%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $31.12, 1,630,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,233,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

