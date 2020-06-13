Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.09, approximately 580,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 609,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $997.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sleep Number by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,535,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3,985.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

