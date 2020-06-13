Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $25.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.46.

SNAP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 24,251,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182,208. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $376,915.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,593,141 shares in the company, valued at $15,087,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,601,475 shares of company stock valued at $171,999,519.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $105,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $4,149,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Snap by 116.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

