Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 8.6%

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.07, 1,189,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 906,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 195.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,260,000 after purchasing an additional 426,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 167.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300,122 shares during the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

