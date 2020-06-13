Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 130 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Timothy L. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $73,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,222 shares in the company, valued at $339,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $55,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,361.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NASDAQ PIPR traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. 89,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,219. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

