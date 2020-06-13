Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUV. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,133,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,141,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,916 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

