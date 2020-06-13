S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $9.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.91. 1,168,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.33. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $334.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

