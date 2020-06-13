SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after acquiring an additional 671,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $84,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after buying an additional 303,516 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $19,329,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,831. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

