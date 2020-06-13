Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,338. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,751,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 583,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

