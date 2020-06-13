Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standex Int’l from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $665.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $13,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

