Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,268,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

