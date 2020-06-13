StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

StarTek stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 100,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. StarTek has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

