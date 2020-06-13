Stephens Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $157.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

NYSE:MUSA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $109.58. 344,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.02. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Murphy USA by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $8,775,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Murphy USA by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

