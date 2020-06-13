Stewart Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,297 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 71,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 270,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,233,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $413,623,000 after acquiring an additional 78,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 781,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,813,988 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,476. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

