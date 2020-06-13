Stewart Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 5.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $269.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.39. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

