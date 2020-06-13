Stewart Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $53,584,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,733,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $515,687,000 after purchasing an additional 569,392 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.86. 11,485,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,743. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

