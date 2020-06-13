Stewart Asset Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,412.92. 1,756,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,343.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

