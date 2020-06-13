Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.38. 3,185,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $174.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

