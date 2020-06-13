Stewart Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 1.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,578,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,702,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,272. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,103.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

