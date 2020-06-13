Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 98.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 51,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,615,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,725 shares of company stock worth $49,912,918. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.30. 13,951,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,528,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $142.84 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.