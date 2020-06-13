Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $228.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,913,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,127,828. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

